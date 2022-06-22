NASA satellite imagery captures fire on Boyko towers. PHOTO

The fire on the Russian-occupied drilling rigs of Chornomornaftogaz continues.

This is evidenced by satellite images of the US aerospace agency NASA, informs Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

NASA first recorded a fire on June 20, when Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian military of striking drilling rigs, the so-called "Boyko Towers". Then three fires were recorded.

On June 21, the fire intensified. Then the Russian authorities stated that the fire approached the well.

The pictures of June 22 show four fires.

As reported, on June 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at drilling rigs appropriated by Russia "Chornomornaftogaz", which are also called "Boyko towers".