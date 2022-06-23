Russians captured two more settlements, in Lysychansk one person was killed and three were wounded, - Haidai. PHOTO

Since yesterday, Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka have been occupied by the enemy.

As informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it.

"Since yesterday, Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka have been occupied by the enemy. However, we continue to deter the Russians in Severodonetsk and Sirotyn, repelling attacks from Zolotyi and Vovchoyarivka. The occupiers are destroying industry in Severodonetsk. This time the fire affected the territory of a brick factory, "Skloplastyk", as well as a factory of chemical non-standardized equipment. The building of the second checkpoint "Azot" was damaged. The Russian army "liberates" Severodonetsk from life and jobs.

Lysychansk was shelled several times during June 22. Destruction was recorded in one of the city's schools," the statement reads.





It is reported that three wounded were hospitalized in Kramatorsk and Pavlograd hospitals. The day before yesterday, late in the evening, the body of a man without signs of life was found with injuries received during the shelling.















