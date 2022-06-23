Occupiers beat Orikhov's infrastructure in Zaporizhia for several hours: houses and roads destroyed. PHOTOS

On June 22, the Russian occupiers fired on Orikhiv in the Zaporizhia region.

The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, the enemy beat the civilian infrastructure of the settlement for several hours in a row. Dwelling houses, roads were destroyed, power lines and gas supply were destroyed," the regional military administration said.

