During June 23, the Russians killed 6 civilians in Donbass, 5 more were wounded - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russians killed six civilians in the Donbass during the day on June 23, and five more people were wounded today.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On June 23, the Russians killed 6 civilians in Donbass: 3 in Pryshib, 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Chasiv Yar. Another 5 people were injured today. It is impossible to establish the exact number of Russian victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," he wrote.

