Two bulk carriers are under loading at the grain terminal in Sevastopol Bay.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Cimea.Realities.

On the northeast shore of Dock Bay, which is part of the large Sevastopol Bay, there are two bulk carriers at the dock of the Avlita grain terminal, the names of which cannot be read due to the long distance to them.

The nearer vessel is of the river-sea class. A white haze hangs over the vessels, which is usually the case when loading crops.

On 15 June, Crimea. Realities reported that the Russian bulk carrier Mikhail Nenashev, whose home port is Astrakhan, was under loading with grain crops.

It is noted that every day in Sevastopol they load Ukrainian grain on ships. Earlier, in the occupied Crimea there were noticed trucks filled with grain with Ukrainian license plates.