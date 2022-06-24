Little Sofia from Bucha lost her arm and needs help with prosthesis. PHOTO

In Bucha, the girl lost her mother, cat and arm. She spent three months in hospital and is still suffering from phantom pain. The prosthesis that Sofia needs costs tens of thousands of dollars.

This was reported on Instagram by volunteer Alina, who takes care of the girl, informs Censor.NET.

"I am Sofia and I am a little Ukrainian. I lost my hand, my mother and my favorite cat in Bucha. I am one of 910 children who suffered today at the hands of a neighboring country," the statement said.

The girl spent three months in hospital, underwent surgery and still feels phantom pain in her lost arm.

"Now I'm in Rome, but I shudder at every sound and I'm afraid of planes. When I'm worried, it's not just my non-existent hand that hurts - it hurts my whole body. In a past life, I did equestrian sports, but I don't know if I can do it again. to do with one hand ", - it is told in the message.

Sofia can make a prosthesis - it was made by a clinic in the United States. But the cost is measured in tens of thousands of dollars.

You can help Sofia by transferring money:

4441 1144 5428 9404 Seredyuk Alina Valerievna (mono)

+38 066 120 36 80 PayPal.