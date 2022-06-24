Troops of Russian Federation struck 18 blows on Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded, 25 civilian objects are destroyed, - National police. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck 18 strikes on Donetsk region, and police documented Russian crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, 14 settlements of area appeared under enemy fire. Law enforcement officers recorded damage to residential buildings, civilian facilities and infrastructure. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

"During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have been beating the following settlements: Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kalinove, Vozdvyzhenka, Pervomaiske, Bakhmut, Pivdenne, Orlivka, Zalizne, Slovyansk, village of Umanske, town of Raigorodok, town of Kostiantynivka, village of Maksymilianivka. The enemy fired at the civilian population with small arms, aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, mortars and "Grad" and "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers, police said.

As a result of the shelling, civilians were wounded and killed.

It is also reported that 25 civilian objects were destroyed: 21 houses, a school, a factory, and administrative buildings.

"Russia's war crimes have been documented. Police and SSU officers have launched pre-trial investigations under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the National Police added.