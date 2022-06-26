Chernihiv region fired from territory of Russian Federation, - OK "North". PHOTOS

Today, June 26, 2022, the Chernihiv region was again shelled from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "North".

"At about 05 o'clock in the morning in the area of the settlement of Hirsk 8 explosions (exits) and 8 explosions (parishes) from artillery were recorded. At about the same time 10 explosions (parishes) were heard in one of the settlements of the Novgorod-Siversky area", - it is said in the message.

As noted, there are no casualties among personnel and equipment. No information was received about the losses among the local population. Damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the second case.

