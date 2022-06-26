Russians launched missile strike on Kharkiv. Proceedings have been initiated, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

On the night of June 26, the racists fired a missile at the Nemyshlyany district of Kharkiv. Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlyany District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was launched in three criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.







"According to the investigation, on the night of June 26, 2022, Russian servicemen fired a missile at the Nemyshlyany district of Kharkiv. A hospital came under fire from the military of the aggressor country. The occupiers also fired on a multi-story residential building, which damaged it. As a result of the fire, 5 cars burned down. In the same area the enemy shell hit garages ", - it is told in the message.

