Last night as result of attacks in Kharkiv region 7 fires broke out, 2 women were lost, - SES. PHOTOS

Last night, rescuers of the Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service made 18 operational trips, 9 of which were to eliminate fires, including 7 fires caused by shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

"Fires caused by enemy shelling occurred in Kyiv (1) and Shevchenkivsky (1) districts of Kharkiv, as well as in Chuhuiv (5) district of Kharkiv region. Farm buildings and administrative buildings were on fire," the SES said.

In particular, in the residential sector of the village of Korobochkino (Chuhuiv district of the region) in the yard of a private house due to the shelling, 2 outbuildings were occupied. The fire covered an area of ​​about 200 sq.m. The fire and rescue unit of the city of Chuguev was involved in liquidation of the fire. The fire was extinguished by the SES in two hours. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a residential building. According to preliminary data, there are no victims.

At 20:46 in the village of Kluhino-Bashkyrivka, Chuhuiv district, as a result of enemy shelling, an outbuilding on an area of ​​4 sq.m. As a result of the shelling, 2 women were killed, 2 more people were injured and hospitalized.

At night, as a result of an enemy missile strike on a two-story office building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, rooms on the second floor were on fire. The area of ​​the fire was about 60 sq.m. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

Read more: Armed Forces forced enemy to retreat in three directions - General Staff

Around midnight, another enemy missile hit the yard of an educational institution in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the explosion, the school building was partially damaged. A nearby outbuilding also caught fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. According to preliminary data, there are no victims.

Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service eliminated 7 enemy munitions during the day.

















