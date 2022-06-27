"For our and your freedom": Ukraine demonstrates destroyed equipment of Russian occupiers in Warsaw. PHOTOS

Today, June 27, an exhibition will open in Warsaw, which will showcase Russian equipment destroyed or seized by the Ukrainian defense forces during the repulse of the Russian armed aggression.

Among the exhibits:

the main battle tank of the Russian army - T72B;

152-mm Msta-C ACS;

samples of MLRS "Uragan" and "Smerch" shells;









"Everyone will be able to see at the exhibition" For our and your freedom "on the Castle Square in the Polish capital today at 09:30," the statement reads.

Participants of the opening ceremony:

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar;

Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland - Minister Michał Dworczyk;

Wojciech Skurkiewicz, State Secretary of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Poland;

Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland Oleh Kuts.