Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children. PHOTOS

On the morning of June 28, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at Ochakov's apartment buildings in Mykolayiv Region.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"June 28. Five o'clock in the morning. Direct missiles hit residential buildings in Ochakiv. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed. Six people were injured, including 4 children - now a three-month-old baby is in a coma, a one-year-old child, and 13 and 16-year-olds. Two people died. Among them is a 6-year-old child!

Disassembly of the debris continues, " the statement said.

See more: Mykolaiv and area suffered enemy attacks last night: private houses, cars, objects of civil infrastructure were damaged, - National police. PHOTOS

























