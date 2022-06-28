News Photo • War

Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children. PHOTOS

5 89511
On the morning of June 28, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at Ochakov's apartment buildings in Mykolayiv Region.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"June 28. Five o'clock in the morning. Direct missiles hit residential buildings in Ochakiv. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed. Six people were injured, including 4 children - now a three-month-old baby is in a coma, a one-year-old child, and 13 and 16-year-olds. Two people died. Among them is a 6-year-old child!

Disassembly of the debris continues, " the statement said.

See more: Mykolaiv and area suffered enemy attacks last night: private houses, cars, objects of civil infrastructure were damaged, - National police. PHOTOS

Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 01
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 02
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 03
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 04
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 05
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 06
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 07
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 08
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 09
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 10
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 11
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 12
Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children 13

TOP news

all news