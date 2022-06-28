News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles "S-300", "Grad" and "Urahan", - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

3 67820
During the day, the Russians fired on 12 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. Thirty houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed. Police seized evidence of Russian crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the National Police. 

"The enemy targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Selidove, Ocheretyne, the villages of Lastochkyne, Netaylove, Opytne, and Pervomaiske. A total of 25 Russian strikes were recorded. The occupiers also used incendiary shells.

46 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - citizens' houses, a bus station, two mines, a coke plant, administrative buildings, a railway, power lines, warehouses, a stable, and a garage cooperative," the statement reads.

Read more: Another missile strike on Sloviansk. Russian hit almost city center. There are dead and wounded, - mayor Lyakh

25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 01
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 02
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 03
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 04
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 05

Read more: Russians fired at community in Donetsk region with cluster munitions, at least one person is wounded, - Kyrylenko


25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 06
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 07
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 08
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 09
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 10
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 11
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 12
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 13
25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles S-300, Grad and Urahan, - National Police 14

TOP news

all news