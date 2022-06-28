Klitschko met with mayor of Madrid: He showed what Russian barbarians are doing in Ukraine. PHOTOS

As part of the NATO summit, Vitaliy Klitschko met with Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida and spoke about Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

He reported about it in Facebook, Censor.NET transfers.

"The first meeting in Madrid, where I arrived for the NATO summit, was with the mayor of the Spanish capital, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida. I told my colleague what Russian barbarians were actually doing in Ukraine, killing civilians, destroying our cities and towns. buildings in the capital. He showed a video from Kremenchuk, where peaceful Ukrainians are being rescued in a terrible fire after a rocket strike on a shopping center. Where the number of dead and wounded is increasing," Klitschko said.

It was also about manipulation by Russia.

"We discussed the hybrid war, disinformation and manipulation committed by Russia. In particular, the provocation when several mayors of European capitals were called on my behalf a few days ago. Including the mayor of Madrid. I stressed that the Russian aggressor is waging war on all fronts today. And it is trying to discredit Ukraine in front of its partners and friends," Klitschko stressed.

He also thanked the mayor of Madrid and representatives of all political forces in the Madrid City Council for accepting refugees from Ukraine, and for humanitarian aid to Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. He stressed that Ukraine appreciates this assistance and will not forget about it.

