Ukrainian woman from Austria, who was combat medic, died at front. PHOTOS

The bus of the medical battalion "Hospitallers" got into a traffic accident.

Yana Zinkevych, a deputy and combatant of the Hospitallers, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, there has been a terrible grief in our Hospitaller family.

Our crew of the Kraken bus got into a terrible accident. Faced with a military crash.

Our lady Austrian, after 30 minutes of struggle for life, unfortunately died. She received a head injury incompatible with life.

In recent years, she lived and had a family in Austria, but at the call of her heart she returned to Ukraine to save the wounded and in recent days has provided assistance to dozens of wounded!









Our traumatologist Corinth, a Greek citizen but a Ukrainian at heart, suffered a severe hand injury, as a result of which his right hand was amputated and he will no longer be able to work in his specialty.

Anesthesiologist Katya received severe leg injuries. This was the first day of its rotation

Anesthesiologist Doc, neurosurgeon Yuzik and driver Alex received moderate injuries.

The entire crew is now in medical facilities, and will later undergo rehabilitation.

Our Kraken carried out its mission, and took out as many wounded as it managed, and it's dozens of lives saved, "- said the deputy.

She said that the farewell to Austria and the prayer service will be held in St. Michael's Cathedral on June 30 at 12:30, at the Baykovo Cemetery - at 14:30.



