Explosions erupted in occupied Berdiansk, column of smoke rose above port. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the evening of June 28, two loud explosions erupted in occupied Berdyansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the local Telegram channel "Berdiansk Now".

It is noted that both explosions were heard one after another in the local port, a column of smoke rises.

"Judging by where the smoke comes from and the fact that there were no warnings about demining from the occupiers, it is likely that this is something "unplanned." We are finding out the details," the statement said.



