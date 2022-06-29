During dismantling of blockages of shopping center in Kremenchuk was shift of plate, two rescuers injured, - DSNS. PHOTOS

Two rescuers were injured during the dismantling of damaged building structures of a shopping center in Kremenchuk in Poltava region destroyed by an enemy missile.

This was reported on telegram by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"On June 29, at 4:12 a.m., one of them was shifted in preparation for the dismantling of reinforced concrete slabs, as a result of which two SES officers were injured. They are currently in hospital," the statement said.

Rescuers reportedly inspected and dismantled the wreckage of 75 percent of the site.

According to them, 18 people died as a result of the shelling of the shopping center (of which 1 person died in the hospital), 8 fragments of human bodies were found during the analysis of the debris.

61 people sought medical help, 26 of them

hospitalized in an intensive care hospital.

392 people and 65 units of equipment were involved in the works.

