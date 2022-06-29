News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

12 06236
On the morning of June 29 at 06:25, Russia struck a missile strike on a five-story building in Mykolaiv. There was the destruction of apartments in one entrance from the third to the fifth floor, and the fire began.

The photo from a place of "arrival" in Mykolaiv is published by the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv area, informs Censor.NET

It is currently known about 4 dead and 5 injured, one of the victims is an SES officer. Emergency rescue and search operations are underway.

Read more: As result of enemy blow on high-rise building in Mykolaiv 2 people were lost, 3 were wounded, - Kim

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 01

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 02

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 03

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 04

See more: This evening, occupants fired cluster shells at Mykolaiv from "Uragans", - Mayor Senkevych. PHOTO

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 05

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 06

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 07

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 08

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 09

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 10

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 11

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 12

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 13

Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service 14

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news