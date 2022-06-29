Enemy again launched missile strike on Dnipro. There are no victims, - SES. PHOTO

On June 29, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The aggressor hit the outskirts of the Dnipro with a rocket. There was a fire at the scene. Dry grass was burning. No one was injured as a result of the arrival. The flames have already been extinguished.

