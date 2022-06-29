Rescuers dismantled 75% of blockages of mall in Kremenchuk: 8 fragments of human bodies were found. PHOTOS

Rescuers continue to dismantle the debris of the shopping center "Amstor", which was hit by a Russian missile on June 27.

According to Censor.NET with reference to press service of SES.

"SES units inspected and dismantled the wreckage of 75% of the total area of the facility. As a result of the shelling of the shopping center, 18 people died (of which 1 died in hospital), and 8 fragments of human bodies were found during the dismantling.

65 people sought medical help, 26 of them were hospitalized in the intensive care hospital in Kremenchuk. All victims are provided with the necessary medical care. 349 people and 50 units of equipment were involved in the works, including 152 people and 32 units of equipment from the SES," the statement reads.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. As of 6 a.m. on June 28, 16 Ukrainians were killed and 59 wounded. Another 40 people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed a missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk. At the same time, they claim that they allegedly beat "hangars with weapons", and the mall "did not function." Blogger Necro Mancer posted a photo showing the missiles hitting a civilian object and the factory's nearby shops intact.

