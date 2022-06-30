During day, occupiers shelled residential buildings, businesses, and ambulance in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

The occupiers shelled 10 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. 13 residential buildings, a meat processing plant, a coke-chemical plant, an ambulance, garages, and power lines were destroyed and damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"The cities of Avdiyivka, Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, the villages of Pervomaiske, Novomykolaivka, Sydorov, and Berestov were under fire. The Russians fought with aviation, artillery, and Grad and Uragan multiple rocket systems," says the messages

See more: Slovyansk and Bakhmut withstood five enemy hits in day. Under Russian attacks, there were 6 more settlements in Donetsk region, - National police. PHOTO

In total, 19 strikes were recorded in Donetsk region. 40 civilian objects were destroyed.





See more: 25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles "S-300", "Grad" and "Urahan", - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS





















The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.