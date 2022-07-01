New mass grave with more than hundred bodies was discovered in Mariupol, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another mass grave was discovered in Russian-occupied Mariupol. At the same time, exhumation in the city has actually been stopped.

Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A new mass grave under the rubble on the Left Bank. Kyivska St., 53. Again more than 100 bodies of people since the end of February. The occupiers are dismantling the rubble nearby, there is no question of reburial again. People actually continue to live in the crypts," he emphasized.

At the same time, Andryushchenko noted, the exhumation has actually been stopped.

"The occupying authorities were so engrossed in creating a picture of restoration that they did not get their hands on reburials. Temporary street graves are gradually turning into permanent graves," added the mayor's adviser.

