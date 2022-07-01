During day, occupiers shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region, with most "arrivals" in Avdiivka. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region during the day. There are dead and wounded

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russians were hit with Kh-22 missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, artillery, and multiple launch rocket system "Hail" and "Uragan". The police seized evidence of crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

"The enemy targeted the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Selidove, Sloviansk, Siversk, Ukrainian, Gostre, and New York, the villages of Georgiivka, Mayaki, Karlivka, Tonenke. In total, 19 strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region, the most "arrivals" were in Avdiivka", the message says.

44 civilian objects were destroyed - 28 residential buildings, including 5 multi-apartment buildings, a school, a coke-chemical plant, an enrichment factory, a dormitory, a cultural center, a cafe, and garages.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Over past day, Russian troops killed 4 and wounded 18 people in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS





























