SSU has launched investigation into rocket attack on civilian objects in Odesa region, - Bakanov. PHOTOS

The SSU immediately launched an investigation into the rocket attack on civilian objects in the Odesa region - currently, investigators of the Security Service are already working at the scene of the occupiers' war crime.

This was announced by the Head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, Censor.NET reports.

Proceedings are opened under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The occupiers launched a rocket attack at night with Tu-22 strategic aviation planes - the enemy hit a nine-story residential building and two recreation centers in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district with three X-22 missiles.

At least 19 people have already been confirmed dead. Among them are two children. 38 people were hospitalized, including six children and a pregnant woman. One child, who was pulled out from under the rubble, is in a coma. Another 8 sought medical help. 8 people were rescued from the rubble.

The entire entrance to the apartment building was completely destroyed. Rescue operations are ongoing.

"The occupiers cannot win on the battlefield, so they resort to the vile killing of civilians. After the enemy was knocked out of Zmiinyi Island, they decided to respond by cynically shelling civilian objects. By this, Russia once again confirmed the status of a terrorist country. For them, a recreation base is the same goal as a military base. The goal of the Russian Federation is the literal destruction of Ukraine and our citizens. But we will make every effort to ensure that everyone involved in this flagrant war crime receives the most severe punishment - we will identify not only those who fired the shots but also the specific persons who gave the order," Bakanov said.

The Security Service of Ukraine expresses its condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and, together with the whole country, prays for the recovery of the wounded.

