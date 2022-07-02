Fighters of 101st BP of GS with Igla MANPADS shot down Russian X-22 cruise missile. PHOTOS
Fighters of the 101st separate guard brigade of the General Staff shot down a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile that was flying towards Kyiv with the Igla MANPADS.
As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the brigade's Facebook page.
For the purpose of security and disorientation of the enemy, the date, place and personal data of the participants are not indicated.
It is noted that this was the first shot of the MANPADS operator by combat. Before that, there were specialized studies and theory.