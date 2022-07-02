Russians shelled Kramatorsk with "Smerch," no casualties - City Council. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by press service of the Kramatorsk City Council.

"Evening shelling of the occupiers in Kramatorsk. Two shells of the "Smerch" MLRS. They did not explode, the explosives service is working," the report says.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims, the City Council noted.

