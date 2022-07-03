Russians are entrenched in Lysychansk region, city is on fire, - Haidai. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers continue to attack Lysychansk.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, reported this on Telegram.

"The occupiers probably threw all their forces at Lysychansk. They attacked the city with inexplicably cruel tactics. So, if in Severodonetsk there were surviving houses and administrative buildings during a month of street fighting, then in Lysychansk, within a short period of time, the same administrative buildings were completely destroyed. There are many Russians and the weapons they use. And this, despite the destruction of several warehouses with enemy ammunition," the message reads.

Gaidai notes that the Russian occupiers are suffering significant losses, but are stubbornly advancing. According to him, they are gaining a foothold in the city, as well as in Verkhnyokamyanka, and continue to destroy settlements.

"Last day, rescuers extinguished the fire of high-rise buildings and private estates, a store, as well as another shopping center. The injured woman was hospitalized in the hospital in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Zolotarivka and Beilohorivka were also affected by the shelling by the Russian army. An enemy attack was repulsed near the latter," added the head of the Luhansk RMA.

