Russians shelled 18 settlements in Donetsk region. They were hit by "Grada", "Smerchami", "Tornado-C". Children were injured, National Police. PHOTO

During the day, the occupiers inflicted 24 blows on the civilian population. There are killed and wounded. Among the victims are small children, they were provided with medical assistance. The police documents every war crime of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The occupiers targeted the cities of Kramatorsk, Dobropillia, Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, Soledar, Siversk, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Cherkaske township, the villages of Semihirya, Orlivka, Novomykolaivka, Khrestishche, Vesela Dolyna, Ivankivske, Pervomaiske, Tonenke.

The Russians hit with aircraft, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Grad, Uragan, Smerch, Tornado-S, and artillery," the report said.

31 civilian objects were destroyed - 12 residential buildings, including four multi-apartment buildings, three schools, factories, an electric substation, a farm, a customs office, a cultural center, etc. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

