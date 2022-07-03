Consequences of morning rocket attack on Kharkiv: woman was injured, house and school were damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, a civilian resident was injured. Under the procedural guidance of the Novobavarian District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings was initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on July 3 at 4 a.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv.

"An enemy rocket hit the territory of a private house, and the owner - a 54-year-old woman - was injured. In addition, the building of the school located nearby was damaged. The depth of the sinkhole is 6 meters, the width is 10," the message says.













Read more: Around 4 a.m., Rashists launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Armed Forces repulsed assault of Russians near Prudyanka, - Synehubiv