Troops of Russian Federation launched rocket attack on enterprise in Kharkiv district of Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.
As noted, the number of victims is being determined.
"The Russian army launched a rocket attack on the enterprise. The city's non-residential stock and buses were damaged. Employees of the Kharkiv RPD No. 1 investigative team conducted an inspection of the scene and collected physical evidence. The State Emergency Service staff were working at the scene," the report says.
Based on this fact, the investigator of the district administration opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.