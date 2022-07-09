In morning, Russian troops hit residential quarters of Kryvyi Rih from "Grad", there are victims, - Reznichenko. PHOTO

The enemy does not stop shelling Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy does not stop the terror of our cities and villages. In the morning, Russian troops shelled the Inguletskyi district of Kryvyi Rih. They deliberately hit the residential quarters from the "Grad".

This insidious shelling took the life of a 41-year-old woman, two more people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

A school and several houses were damaged. A car parked nearby burned down," the report says.

