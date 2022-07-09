Over past day, occupiers shelled three settlements in Zaporizhia. PHOTOS

In the Zaporizhia region, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Primorske, Orihiv, and Hulyaipole settlements over the past day.

the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reports this and publishes the consequences of the constant shelling of Hulyaipol.

According to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, during the past 24 hours, the enemy fired 43 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using tank weapons, rockets, and barrel artillery along the entire line of contact.

According to the report of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhia Region, during the past day, the occupiers fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Primorske, Orihiv, Hulyaipole.

21 reports were received about the destruction of civil infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces.

During the past day, the civilian population was evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory. 1,505 people were evacuated, including 373 children.

