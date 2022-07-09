Consequences of shelling in Kryvyi Rih: Kindergarten worker and 20-year-old athlete were killed. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih by the Russian occupiers, a kindergarten worker and a 20-year-old athlete were killed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Prosecutor's Office.

"On the morning of July 9, 2022, the enemy army of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack with prohibited cluster munitions on one of the districts of the city of Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the enemy attack, a 41-year-old woman died on the spot.

A 20-year-old athlete and her father, who were training on the sports field, received multiple shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. The girl died in the intensive care unit of the hospital from injuries incompatible with life," the message reads.

High-rise buildings, premises of a school, a kindergarten and cars of citizens were damaged.

There are no military facilities in this area, the prosecutor's office said.

See more: Moldy bread and shovels: Russia transferred "humanitarian aid" to Mariupol. PHOTOS















