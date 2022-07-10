Invaders are gathering troops near Bilogorivka and fire at surrounding settlements, - Haidai. PHOTO

The Russians are gathering troops near Beilohorivka, shelling the surrounding settlements - they made four missile strikes and seven artillery attacks.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"To this day, they live in their minds about how they seized most of the region at the beginning of March. But that was by no means a lightning offensive operation, but the construction of a strong defense line by our military," he said.

"And as soon as the Armed Forces of Ukraine built reliable defensive fortifications, this rapid offensive came to an end. In four months, the Russians advanced several kilometers, choosing the tactics of the complete destruction of large cities. But they are still confident in their "heroic" victories at the end of February, live by it, and do not want to realize the reality. And she does not please them very much. Just like yesterday, when near Zolotarivka the occupiers came under our artillery and were forced to run from their positions. The attack on Verkhnokamyansk did not succeed," adds Haidai.

According to him, all their attempts to advance from the Lysychansk side to Siversk are still being choked, thanks to the Ukrainian defenders.

"The enemy is gathering troops near Bilogorivka, shelling the surrounding settlements, launching airstrikes, but they are still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region. Only during the last night, the Russians launched seven artillery strikes and four rocket strikes," he summarizes.