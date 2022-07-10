In one day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On July 9, the Russians killed 3 civilians in 3 settlements of the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.
"On July 9, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Pereizny. Another 23 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," the report says.