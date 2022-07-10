Consequences of nighttime enemy shelling in village of Primorske, Zaporizhzhia region: school building was destroyed. PHOTO

Last night, Russian troops shelled the village of Primorske, Vasylivsky District, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Consequences of nighttime enemy shelling of the village of Primorske, Vasyliv district. The projectile hit the schoolyard. The building of the educational institution was seriously destroyed. Several residential buildings were also damaged. A car burned down," the message says.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.





See more: Over past day, occupiers shelled three settlements in Zaporizhia. PHOTOS