Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russians made 13 strikes on 10 settlements. There are dead and wounded civilians. The police documented every war crime of the Russian Federation.

"The occupiers shelled the cities of Bakhmut and Toretsk, the villages of Horikhove, Lastochkine, Stara Mykolaivka, Blizhnia Diliivka, Klishchiivka, Paraskoviivka, Zaitseve, Katerynivka. The enemy hit with 9M728 cruise missiles, artillery, tanks, Smerch, Uragan multiple rocket systems, - the message says.

The Russians used incendiary shells on civilians in Bakhmut. At least 7 houses burned down. The number of victims and destruction is determined by the police. In total, 69 civilian objects were destroyed: 54 residential buildings, including one multi-apartment building, a sports complex with a stadium, 13 garages, etc. In addition, in various areas of the region, the occupiers set fire to wheat fields as a result of shelling.







