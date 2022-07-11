Consequences of today's shelling of Kharkiv: occupiers only hit civilian buildings. PHOTOS

The troops of the Russian Federation struck with a multiple launch rocket system exclusively on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Consequences of today's shelling of Kharkiv from a multiple launch rocket system. Only civilian buildings came under the fire of the Russians again - a shopping center and houses of peaceful Kharkiv residents. Several shells hit the yards of private homes. Garages and cars were also destroyed, several fires broke out," - the message says.





















According to the latest information, 31 people were hospitalized with injuries of various degrees of severity, among them 2 children - 4 and 16 years old. The condition of both children is moderate. Victims mostly have shrapnel injuries. 3 people died.

"The terrorist country will definitely answer for all its crimes against the civilian population!" Synehubiv sums up.