Rashists shelled Toretsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other settlements of Donetsk region. There are dead, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

As of 1:30 p.m. on July 11, the rashtists shelled Donetsk region with cluster bombs and launched rocket attacks. artillery shelling of populated areas of the region does not stop.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The Russians continue to launch rocket attacks on populated areas of Donetsk region. In particular, Toretsk was shelled twice since the morning. One of the strikes hit the territory of the dispensary, the other hit the area of private garages. In Bakhmut, a Russian rocket damaged the sports complex there - the tribune, the tribune premises and the arena." , the report says.

Kirylenko noted that the artillery shelling of Siversk, Avdiyivka, the settlements of Chasovoyarsk, Illinivsk and Svyatogirsk communities does not stop. Damaged houses and infrastructure facilities. Raigorodok was shelled by Uragan cluster shells - pyrotechnicians are working on the spot.

"Currently, there are already civilian casualties on the territory of the region, their number will be made public in the evening summation," added the head of the RMA.

