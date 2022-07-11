Powerful explosion rang out in occupied Kherson. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A powerful explosion rang out in occupied Kherson.
This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
According to reports, a strong explosion rang out from the Chornobayiv airport, followed by a cloud of black smoke. The explosion was so powerful that the walls of the houses shook (but not as much as during the ammunition explosion near Chornobayivka).
There is currently no official confirmation of this information.