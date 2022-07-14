In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych. PHOTOS

During the morning shelling of Mykolaiv, Russian troops targeted the centrally located Mykolaiv hotel.

City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The center of the city. Hotel "Mykolaiv". The building of the shopping and entertainment center opposite was also damaged by the shock wave and debris. Utility workers are working on the spot. They have already cleared the road from debris and garbage for cars. They are currently cleaning the rest of the surrounding area," he wrote.

v adds that the information regarding the dead or wounded as a result of shelling is currently being clarified.

Read more: Occupiers fired at number of civilian objects in Mykolaiv, - Senkovych

























