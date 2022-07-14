News Photo • War

Consequences of Russian occupiers' missile attack on Vinnytsia. PHOTOS

Rescuers are working at the site of a rocket attack by the Russian invaders on Vinnytsia.

This is reported by v with reference to the data of the State Emergency Service.

"Arrival" in Vinnytsia. At 10:50 a parking lot near the nine-story Jubilee House of Life was hit. Earlier, 8 people died and 8 were injured. 25 cars burned down. 90 rescuers are working," the report says.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired three rockets at Vinnytsia. It is previously known about 8 dead, including a small child.

Zelenskyi spoke about rocket attack on Vinnytsia: What is this, if not open act of terrorism? Nonhumans.

