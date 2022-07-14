News Photo • War

Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost. PHOTOS

10 85831
Pyrotechnicians, dog handlers and psychologists of the State Emergency Service work at the site of the rocket attack by the Russian occupiers in Vinnytsia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Yes, as of 15:55, 20 people (including three children) have died.

"52 people (including 3 children) were hospitalized, 34 of them are in serious condition. 55 buildings and 40 cars were damaged.

The search for 46 people with whom there is no contact is ongoing. 319 people were involved from the State Emergency Service. and 33 units techniques Pyrotechnicians, dog handlers, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on the spot," the rescuers reported.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.

Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 01
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 02
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 03
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 04
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 05
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 06
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 07
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 08
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 09
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 10
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 11
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 12
Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost 13

Read more: Rocket attack on Vinnytsia damaged 55 houses, - SES

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news