Russian Federation hit Vinnytsia with Caliber 3M-14E missiles, each weighing 1,770 kg, - city council. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces bombarded Vinnytsia with missiles of the "Caliber" type, marked 3M-14E.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the city council.

These missiles can go around terrain and avoid known enemy air defenses. In total, four rockets were fired at Vinnytsia, two of them were shot down by air defense.

"After the extraction and initial identification of the ammunition elements, it was preliminarily established that the missile strike was inflicted by two missiles of the Caliber type, marked 3M-14 e. The initial weight of the missile is 1770 kg. The length of the missile is 6 m. 20 cm. The warhead is 450 kg", - noted the head of the pyrotechnic work unit of the emergency and rescue squad of the special purpose State Emergency Service of Ukraine, colonel of the civil protection service Serhii Haidysh.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. 21 people died, including 3 children.

See more: Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost. PHOTOS







