Rashysts struck five-story building in Kostyantynivka. 3 more communities of Donetsk region are under fire. There are dead, - Kyrylenko. PHOTO

The Russians continue to strike along the entire front and in the cities in the relative rear.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.

"The next civilian target of the Russians is a five-story building in Kostyantynivka. It is known for certain that one person was injured as a result of the morning shelling, but the exact number of victims and the extent of the destruction have yet to be established," the report says.

The Cherkasy community was shelled three times a day.

"The administration building was damaged in Novomykolaivka, the Russians used cluster munitions in Maidan. Almost the entire community is without power, there is no mobile communication and Internet," the regional military administration added.

Also, in the Marin community, the private sector of Krasnohorivka came under fire - it is known about 1 dead and 1 wounded person. In the Svitlodar community, the Russians fired at night on the outskirts of Novoluhanskyi, Kodem, and Semihirya: 1 person was killed, and 1 was wounded.























