Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces launched a massive rocket attack on Mykolaiv.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of the morning rocket fire: 2 educational institutions were damaged, buildings were partially destroyed, and two cars caught fire," the message reads.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on a total area of 100 square meters. In general, 7 units of emergency services and 27 rescuers were involved in the inspection of buildings and extinguishing the fire.

Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 01
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 02
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 03

Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 04
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 05
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 06
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 07
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 08
Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv 09

