Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces launched a massive rocket attack on Mykolaiv.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of the morning rocket fire: 2 educational institutions were damaged, buildings were partially destroyed, and two cars caught fire," the message reads.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on a total area of 100 square meters. In general, 7 units of emergency services and 27 rescuers were involved in the inspection of buildings and extinguishing the fire.

Watch more: Russian troops hit two largest universities in Mykolaiv, fired at least 10 missiles, - Kim. VIDEO







Read more: More than 10 powerful explosions rang out in morning in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych













