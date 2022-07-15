Consequences of massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS
12 58749
Russian occupation forces launched a massive rocket attack on Mykolaiv.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"As a result of the morning rocket fire: 2 educational institutions were damaged, buildings were partially destroyed, and two cars caught fire," the message reads.
Firefighters extinguished the fire on a total area of 100 square meters. In general, 7 units of emergency services and 27 rescuers were involved in the inspection of buildings and extinguishing the fire.