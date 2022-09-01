Dolphins are dying in Odesa due to actions of Russians, - ecologist Rusev. PHOTOS

Five dead dolphins were found in the Tuzlovsk estuary park. They died because of sonar devices of the Russian military.

Ecologist Ivan Rusev announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Five dead dolphins - two white-sided and three bottlenose dolphins - were found in the Odesa region. Three more whitefish were found dead in the northern part of the Black Sea. Their bodies are buried in the sand, so it is impossible to conduct laboratory tests.

According to the ecologist, the animals died at the end of July. Then the Russians pulled their ships and submarines to the Black Sea, turning on the radars.

"As a result of the use of sonar devices (sonars), powerful sounds are created that negatively affect the health of animals: dolphins fall into the radiation zone of ships' navigation devices, which disables their organs of navigation and echolocation, they receive a powerful acoustic injury. Such a crazy load of the Black sea by sonar led to another death of dolphins," he said.

The ecologist also noted that the sea throws about 5% of dead animals ashore, while the rest end up at the bottom of the sea.

"They are not available for detection and counting from the shore, so we believe that tens of thousands of dolphins have already died during the war of Russian barbarians against Ukraine," the ecologist added.



