Russian occupation army launched 24 attacks in Donetsk region over 24 hours. There were 15 settlements under fire. PHOTOS

The enemy destroyed and damaged a kindergarten, agro warehouses, a recreation center and 15 residential buildings. Civilians were killed and wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to National Police.

"Russian troops shelled 15 settlements. Eight strikes were made in Avdiivka, the cities of Bakhmut, Vugledar, Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, the towns of Velika Novosilka and Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Berdychi, Zhelanne Druge, Karlivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka were also affected , Sil station in Toretsk.

The occupiers launched airstrikes with R-77 air-to-air missiles, used Grad, Uragan, artillery, and tanks. 20 civilian objects were destroyed, the vast majority of which are citizens' homes," the report said.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another 251 people were evacuated with the help of the police, more than 12,900 people, including 2,167 children, 570 people with disabilities, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation.