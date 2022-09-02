Russian drone "Cartograph" shot down in Mykolaiv region - Air Force Command. PHOTOS

Today, September 2, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian UAV.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by Air Force Command of Ukraine.

"Almost daily, the Rashists try to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the south of the country, actively engaging UAVs of operational-tactical level of different modifications.

For example, on September 02, around 09: 00, in the sky over Mykolaiv Region, an anti-aircraft missile unit eliminated a Russian UAV Cartograph, part of the Ptero family of multipurpose UAVs," reads the report.

The Air Force Command notes that the released photos show a camera with 12 lenses designed to create terrain plans.