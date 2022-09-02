News Photo • War

Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed "Locomotive" Sports Complex. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupying forces, the premises of the "Locomotive" sports complex were destroyed.

This was stated by the Head of RMA Oleh Synehubov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"At around midnight, the Russians destroyed the premises of the "Locomotive" sports complex named after H. Kirpa in the Kholodnohirskyi district with S-300 rocket strikes," he said.

According to Synegubov, the swimming pool and the modern boxing club were destroyed.

Read more: Russian troops shelled central part of Kharkiv: 4 dead and 4 wounded are known

Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 01
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 02
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 03
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 04
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 05
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 06
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 07
Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed Locomotive Sports Complex 08

